Call to remove cap on vehicles to Rohtang

Dipender Manta

Mandi, May 11

Hoteliers and cabbies have requested the government to remove the limit imposed on the number of vehicles plying to the Rohtang Pass.

The NGT had imposed the restrictions on the number of tourist vehicles to Rohtang from Manali to save the ecology of the scenic area. Only 1,200 vehicles are allowed to go to Rohtang Pass daily.

Hoteliers as well as taxi operators said with the opening of the Atal tunnel, traffic had been reduced to Rohtang considerably. Earlier, it was the only way to Lahaul from Manali.

“With the opening of the tunnel, traffic has been divided. People visiting Lahaul and Leh can travel via Atal Tunnel, bypassing the Rohtang Pass,” they added.

Anup Thakur, president of the Kullu-Manali Paryatan Vikas Mandal, said: “We have one tourist destination, Rohtang Pass, near Manali, where tourists can enjoy snow till June. The government has imposed restrictions on it too, even when the tunnel is being used for going to Leh and Spiti. There should be no restrictions on vehicles to Rohtang,” he said.

“The government should make arrangements for parking at suitable places on the Rohtang route and remove the cap on the number of vehicles. At the same time, it should promote other destinations like Dashohar, Bhrigu lake, Ranisui lake, Manjnukot, Chanderkhani, Hamta Pass, Inderkila, etc for tourism purpose,” he said.

