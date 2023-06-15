Cameras out of order

CCTV cameras installed in Kasauli are out of order for a while now. Not only should the authorities concerned repair the existing cameras, but they must also install more to ensure better security. Rajesh, Kasauli

Repair stairs

There’s a massive hole in the stairs adjacent to the PWD office near the Old Bus Stand, Shimla. If it’s not repaired, people could easily fall into it and get hurt. The authorities concerned must look into the matter . Anil, Shimla

Shortage of teachers

There is a shortage of teachers and basic facilities at the government senior secondary school, Ladagi. Residents of the area have been protesting for a week now, demanding more staff and additional facilities at the school. The matter should be looked into at the earliest. Devender, Anni

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The TRIBUNe

invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]