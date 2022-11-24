Camp for bank customers

Our Correspondent

Kullu, November 23

IndusInd Bank, Bhuntar, organised an awareness event at City Choice hotel at Pirdi here today on the directions of the RBI Ombudsman Office, Chandigarh. IndusInd Bank manager Nitin Sood apprised the participants about grievance redress mechanism, consumer rights and safe banking practices. Lead District Manager Pama Chhering said, “The RBI’s approach to customer service focuses on the protection of a customer’s rights, enhancing the quality of customer service, spreading awareness and strengthening the grievance redress mechanism in banks and also in the RBI.”

A large number of bank officials, customers and other people participated in the programme.