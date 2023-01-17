Camp on human rights

Chamba, January 16
A one-day awareness camp was organised under the aegis of the Himachal Pradesh State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) at Bachat Bhawan here today.
An SHRC member, Dr Ajay Bhandari, presided over the camp. He emphasised on the need to protect fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution. He also talked about necessary steps to spread awareness about human rights among schoolchildren.
Everyone has the right to live life, get education, food, health, etc and to be treated equally; all are equal before the law. There should be no discrimination on the basis of gender, caste or race, said Bhandari. In case of any violation of the fundamental rights of a person, he can complaint to the Human Rights Commission or courts, he added.
