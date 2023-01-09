Campaign against gender-based discrimination launched in Chamba district

Our Correspondent

Chamba, January 8

A four-week campaign against gender-based discrimination has been launched in Chamba district. It has four components: understanding and recognition of gender-based violence, raising voice, seeking support and showing solidarity against gender-based violence and supporting a person struggling with gender-based violence.

Presiding over a meeting of district officers here on Friday, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Amit Mehra, who is also the Project Director, District Rural Development Authority (DRDA), said all departmental officials should ensure their participation in awareness activities under the community-led national campaign against gender-based discrimination.

He said ‘nai chetna’ — an annual national campaign under community leadership against gender-based discrimination — had been launched. He said the role of ASHA and Anganwadi workers and self-help groups along with representatives of community institutions, rural communities and panchayati raj institutions (PRIs) was vital in this campaign.

The ADM asked the officers to ensure involvement of community institutions in the awareness activities to be undertaken under the campaign to remove gender disparity.

#chamba