Campaigning starts in 5 Una segments

Our Correspondent

UNA, OCTOBER 27

Candidates of various parites and have started campaigning in five Assembly segments of the district. Besides the covering candidates of the political parties, 30 nominations have been filed from the five Assembly seats.

There are seven contestants in the Gagret constituency, six each in Chintpurni, Haroli and Una, while there are five candidates in the fray in Kutlehar. The BJP, Congress, AAP and the BSP have fielded candidates on all five seats, while the Rashtriya Devbhumi Party has fielded two candidates in Gagret and Haroli. The Himachal Jan Kranti Party has fielded one candidate on the Gagret seat. Six Independent candidates have filed their nominations.

Then contestants are holding ‘Nukkar’ meetings in villages in the right earnest as they have only 15 days for the campaign.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur yesterday campaigned for BJP candidate Virender Kanwar in the Kutlehar segment. He held a series of village-level meetings. He said Kanwar had won the seat for the past 20 years. The constituency had seen formidable development.

Anurag spoke about the efforts of the Central and state governments in tackling the Covid pandemic and providing free vaccines to people.

Meanwhile, Congress candidate from Una Satpal Raizada also held a series of meetings in the Assembly segment. He covered the Santoshgarh Municipal Committee and Majara village.

He said he had served the people of the constituency for the past five years honestly and without prejudice. He added that the Congress would form government and the Una segment would witness all-round development for five years.

