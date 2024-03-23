Campus notes: Shoolini, UK varsity sign MoU

Solan: Shoolini University and the University of Newcastle-upon-Tyne, United Kingdom, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for student exchange programmes, staff and student visits for research and teaching and hosting joint conferences on topics of mutual interest. The aim behind the initiative is to create meaningful opportunities for learning while fostering cross-cultural understanding and collaboration, said a university spokesperson.

Byte Battle quiz at HPTU

Hamirpur: ‘Byte Battle’, a quiz competition, was organised at the Himachal Pradesh Technical University by the Department of Computer Science, and the Engineering Department here on Friday. The team comprising Megna, Nitin and Kshitij won the competition. Deepali, Simran and Akanksha bagged second while the third position was bagged by Pawan, Abhinandan and Akhil. HPTU Registrar Kamal Dev Singh Kanwar said students also participated in model making and declamation contests.In declamation, Vikas bagged first while Sahil was second and Sazid was third. In model making, Abhay, Anuket and Raghav bagged first, Paras stood second and Kshitij and Nitin were third.

