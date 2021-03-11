Canadian envoys visit Palampur school

Canadian High Commissioner to India Cameron Mackey, along with Consul General of Canada Patrick Hebert, visited St Paul’s School in Palampur. Mackey laid emphasis on “people to people and government to government relationship.” In his address, he inspired children to make right decisions at the right time to make the world a better place. He interacted with students and the staff and expressed his liking for the diverse Indian culture, tradition and food. “It was for the first time in the history of St Paul’s School that the High Commissioner visited the school which was established by Canadian Missionaries in 1923,” said Principal Varinder Pal Singh.
Book authored by Harnot released
‘Nadi Rang Jaisi Ladki’, a book authored by famous writer SR Harnot, was released during a national seminar organised by Himachal Creative Writers Forum at Shimla Rotary Club Town Hall. The book was released by Rakesh Kanwar, Secretary, Language, Art and Culture, and Prof Abdul Bismillah, an eminent novelist, and Prof Suraj Paliwal, an eminent critic.
