Candidate for Barsar bypoll to be announced soon: Dharmani

Hamirpur, May 2

The Congress candidate for the Barsar Assembly byelection will be finalised in a day or two, said Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani while talking to The Tribune here today. He claimed that the Congress would win the Barsar byelection with a huge margin, as people would reject turncoats in the state.

Dharmani said the victory of the Congress was evident from the fact that there was a long list of ticket aspirants for the Barsar bypoll. “This happens only when the chances of victory of a party are more,” he added.

He said that there were over 12 Congress leaders who wanted to contest the byelection from Barsar against BJP candidate ID Lakhanpal and each of them has good connect with people in the constituency. He added that after rounds of surveys and discussions with Congress leaders, workers and general public, the selection committee shortlisted the names of Subhash Dhatwalia, Vipan Dhatwalia and Krishan Kumar Chaudhary.

He said that the committee also discussed the names of former MLA Manjit Dogra, Rajesh Banyal, Shailja Banyal, Goldy Jaswal, Rubal Thakur etc. The BJP candidate is campaigning in the constituency since March 23 when the BJP gave him the ticket and has covered most of polling booths. On the other hand, the Congress is yet to announce its candidate for the byelection.

Dharmani said that people would vote for an honest government led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. He added that the implementation of the old pension scheme for employees, Rs 1,500 per month assistance to women and welfare schemes like the Sukh Ashray Yojana had proved the government’s commitment towards fulfilling guarantees.

