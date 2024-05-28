Candidates’ poll expenses to be checked today

Our Correspondent

Dharamsala, May 27

Inspection of the election expenditure accounts of the candidates contesting the LS poll from Kangra-Chamba parliamentary Constituency and the candidates of Dharamsala by-election will be carried out on May 28 under the chairmanship of Expenditure Observer in the the DC office complex. Earlier, the accounts had been inspected on May 19 and 23. Part-A of the register will contain records of the daily expenditure of the candidates, Part-B will contain records of the cash register and Part-C will contain records of the bills and vouchers of expenses, etc.

