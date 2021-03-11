Candidates quizzed in Himachal constable recruitment paper leak case

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, May 7

The special investigation team (SIT) constituted by DGP Sanjay Kundu yesterday to probe into the constable recruitment paper leak case began investigation today.

Sources said that the team of senior police officials led by DIG (Central Range) Madhu Sudan summoned and questioned all candidates, who had scored over 65 marks out of 90 in the written examination conducted on March 27.

The SIT asked the candidates to disclose on their own if they had benefited from the paper leak. They were been told that a lenient approach would be adopted against them, if they disclose the truth and help in the police investigation.

The candidates were told once the real conspirators in the case were caught, a reverse investigation would be started to ascertain the names of the candidates who benefited from the paper leak. In that case, all such candidates would be booked as co-conspirators. However, the candidates who come forward to reveal the details could be made approvers in the case, the sources said.

They said the investigators were of the opinion that most of the candidates, who have got very high marks in the written examination, had benefited from the paper leak. They suspected that besides the four arrested in Kangra, many candidates had benefited from the paper leak. Several candidates had already been questioned in Una district.

Meanwhile, the Congress renewed attack on the government on the issue. HPCC treasurer Rajesh Sharma, while addressing mediapersons here, said that it was for the second time during the tenure of the BJP government that the constable recruitment exam had been cancelled. The inquiry into the scam should be handed over to the CBI and all recruitment done by the present government should be probed, he added.