Candidates to reach counting stations by 7 am

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, November 30

All candidates, who had contested the Assembly elections, must reach counting stations before 7 am when the strongrooms containing EVMs will be opened.

Pawan Kumar, Returning Officer for the Hamirpur constituency, said here today that the counting of votes would start at 8 am in room number 308 of Government Boys Senior Secondary School.

He said, “EVMs have been kept under tight security in room number 309 and 310 of the school. Tese rooms will be opened in the presence of the candidates.”

Pawan said that if they could not be present, the candidates could send their authorised representatives to check the EVMs. He added they could also appoint any of their counting agents for the purpose. No unauthorised person would be allowed in the counting arena, he said.