Canines litter garbage in Solan

Canines litter garbage
Dogs rummage through garbage dumped at an uncovered spot in Solan, leading to littering of filth in the area. The civic body should ensure proper disposal of garbage to avoid inconvenience to the public. Rakhi, Solan
Streetlights out of order
Streetlights are out of order in many parts of Shimla, causing inconvenience to the public. However, the Municipal Corporation has not bothered to repair them. It has particularly become unsafe for working women to pass through these areas at night. Gitanjali, Shimla
Low voltage hits water supply in Shimla
The problem of low voltage of electricity in Shimla has adversely affected water supply. There is not enough voltage to pump sufficient water from the Gumma and Giri water supply schemes. The Electricity Department should take remedial measures to address the problem. Anita Gupta, Shimla
