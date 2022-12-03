Canines litter garbage in Solan

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com

Canines litter garbage



Dogs rummage through garbage dumped at an uncovered spot in Solan, leading to littering of filth in the area. The civic body should ensure proper disposal of garbage to avoid inconvenience to the public. Rakhi, Solan

Streetlights out of order

Streetlights are out of order in many parts of Shimla, causing inconvenience to the public. However, the Municipal Corporation has not bothered to repair them. It has particularly become unsafe for working women to pass through these areas at night. Gitanjali, Shimla

Low voltage hits water supply in Shimla

The problem of low voltage of electricity in Shimla has adversely affected water supply. There is not enough voltage to pump sufficient water from the Gumma and Giri water supply schemes. The Electricity Department should take remedial measures to address the problem. Anita Gupta, Shimla