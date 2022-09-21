Cannabis plants destroyed on 12,900-bigha forestland in Kullu

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, September 20

The Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) destroyed cannabis plants on 12,900 bighas (1,032 ha) of forestland in Kullu district in a two-week operation.

Official sources said on receiving specific Intelligence inputs, the CBN formed four teams and sent those to Kullu to destroy the cannabis cultivation. CBN officers verified the Intelligence inputs and carried out physical surveys, resulting in detection of more areas of illicit cultivation of cannabis at different places in Kullu district. “Subsequently, the destruction of plants was carried out with the support of the district administration, Forest Department and the police,” said a source.

Rajesh F Dhabre, Narcotics Commissioner, Central Bureau of Narcotics, said the four teams were simultaneously allotted different areas of operation and given the flexibility to work jointly in certain areas with large illicit cultivation of cannabis. Officials from the Forest Department, Revenue and Police Departments also accompanied teams during the drive.

“Since it is a season of apple and pomegranate harvesting, the availability of labour is a problem. However, this failed to deter the determination of CBN teams, which conducted destruction operation in hostile terrain with steep slopes and rains. The officers climbed up to 11,000 feet above the sea level daily and even camped in sensitive areas to expedite the operation,” he said.

“GPS coordinates were used to tag/mark the sensitive locations and drones were used for detection and surveillance of the illicit cannabis cultivation areas which resulted in greater success of the entire operation,” he added.

“During this operation, two-pronged approach of creating awareness among villagers along with enforcement was adopted by CBN officers. Community mobilisation was adopted by sensitising villagers of the adverse effects of drugs on body and mind. Threats that drugs tend to pose to the future of youth and children were explained,” he added.

“Relevant penal provisions of the NDPS Act were also explained to village pradhans and members, consequent to which resolutions were passed by villages to destroy illicit cannabis plantations around villages. Villagers assisted officers in destroying the plants,” he said.

#Kullu