Cannabis removal drive at Paonta Sahib

Tribune News Service

Solan,September 18

A cannabis eradication campaign was initiated at Paonta Sahib subdivision today. Over 5,000 cannabis plants were uprooted and destroyed by police teams.

Policemen from Paonta Sahib, Puruwala, Majra and Shillai police stations participated in the campaign. SHOs and in-charges, in liaison with local panchayat pradhans, NGOs and villagers, came together to make it successful.

Paonta Sahib DSP Bir Bahadur said an appeal was made to people to lend support to the campaign to uproot and destroy cannabis grown in the area.

The Paonta Sahib SHO and his team destroyed cannabis plants near Satiwala, Batamandi, Jhuggis near Batapul and at other places around the town.

The Puruwala SHO along with his team destroyed the contraband grown along the Paonta Sahib- Puruwala road while team led by The Shillai SHO destroyed cannabis along National Highway-707 near Shillai. The Majra SHO and his team uprooted cannabis grown along village roads, nullahs, etc. at Majra.

The campaign will continue for a fortnight. Drone surveillance was also utilised to identify areas where thick cannabis was being grown, which would also be destroyed, said the DSP.

He said locally grown 6.5-kg hemp had been confiscated from a local villager in a far-flung area of Shillai about a week ago. He added that in a bid to curtail the proliferation of contraband cultivation, the campaign had been initiated.

