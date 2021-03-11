Canvassing stepped up in Kangra, Nadda inaugurates BJYM meet

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, May 13

The BJP has stepped up its campaign in politically significant Kangra with the national president of party JP Nadda organizing second roadshow in the district within last one month. Besides Nadda, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur are also organizing programmes in the district.

Nadda was here today to inaugurate the three-day national executive meeting of Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM). The BJP national president was welcomed at the Gaggal airport in Kangra by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. Tejwani Surya, national president of BJYM, also accompanied Nadda to the Dharamsala event.

From airport, Nadda was brought in motorcycle rally in open jeep by the activists of the BJYM. Earlier on April 22 last month a similar road show and rally was organized by BJP which was presided over by JP Nadda in Kangra district.

Early in the morning, Anurag Thakur was welcomed by the BJP workers and Minister for Forests and Youth Affairs Rakesh Pathania at Gaggal airport. Anurag went to Chamba district today to preside over political functions. He was given rousing welcome by supporters of Pathania standing on the roadside in Nurpur Assembly constituency represented by the minister. Thakur would also be in Dharamsala tomorrow and would participate in BJYM event.

About 136 delegates of the BJYM from across the country would attend the training program organized by party for them. Sources here said that in three-day training program the BJYM activists from across the country would be trained in propagating the policies of Narendra Modi government at the ground level.

Babita Phogat, international wrestler who is also office-bearer of the BJYM, was also present.