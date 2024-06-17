Capacity of milk plants at Kullu, Una to be increased

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 16

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today here chaired the review meeting of the Himachal Pradesh State Co-operative Milk Producer’s Federation Limited (HPMilkfed) and directed the officers to ensure timely completion of the construction of Dhagwar milk plant in Kangra district.

He also directed the officers to increase the capacity of milk plants in Kullu, Nahan, Hamirpur and Una to 20,000 litres per plant, besides speeding up the registration of the milk production co-operatives and aiding the farmers in the registration process. He also asked to pay special attention on capacity building of farmers and on quality of milk production. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu also directed officers to rationalise milk marketing process and its transportation.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister said the state government was committed to the welfare of the rural areas and its people by strengthening the rural economy of the state.

“The activities related to milk production and processed items would play a pivotal role in this regard. The government was giving special preference and was whole-heartedly committed to provide all-out support to all the stakeholders of the rural economy,” said the Chief Minister.

He said that the trademark of HPMilkfed “HIM” has been registered by the Government of India. “At present there are 1,148 village dairy co-operatives in the state having 47,905 members, including 19,388 women members. Similarly, there are 11 milk plants and 116 bulk milk coolers installed in the state. As a result of various initiatives by the HPMilkfed, the quality standards of milk collection have improved,” said the Chief Minister.

Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar said that registration of societies was necessary to strengthen milk related economy in the state and this would empower the farmers as well. He emphasised on paying special attention on quality production in order to strengthen the HPMilkfed.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kangra #Kullu #Shimla #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu #Una