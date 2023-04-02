Car damaged in landslide at Rampur

PTI

Shimla, April 1

A car was buried under the debris of a landslide triggered by intermittent rainfall on the Jeori-Sarahan road in Rampur area of Shimla district today. Fortunately, there was no one in the car at the time of the incident.

Officials said that several vehicles were parked along the road and the landslide hit a white Swift car, blocking the road for a few hours. Local authorities removed the car and cleared the road.

Intermittent rainfall and snowfall damaged electric cables and transformers in several areas but most of them had been repaired and power supply restored, they said.

As many as 13 roads were briefly closed for vehicular traffic and 48 transformers were disrupted.

Meanwhile, the weather office has issued a yellow alert of thunderstorms and lightning on April 3 and 4 due to a fresh western disturbance that is likely to hit northwest India from tomorrow night. It also predicted a wet spell in the hilly region till April 7.

The Met Department has also cautioned people against damage to their apple crop and advised them to use anti-hail nets or install anti-hail guns.

Several areas in the higher reaches of Shimla, Kinnaur, Kullu, Sirmaur, Lahaul and Spiti and Rohtang Top received mild snowfall (up to 12.5 cm). Other areas that also received snowfall are Jalori Jot (7.5 cm), Nauradhar (6 cm), south portal of Atal Tunnel (5 cm), Khadrala (3 cm), Chitkul (2.5 cm) and Kufri (1 cm).

Widespread rainfall was experienced in the state. Solan and Renukaji with 42 mm of rainfall were the wettest areas in the state. Other places that received rain are Dharamsala and Pachhad (38 mm each), Nahan (37 mm), Jubbal (35 mm), Rohru and Bijahi (32 mm each), Shimla and Manali 30 (mm each), Dharampur (31 mm), Sangarh (29 mm), Sarahan and Rajgarh (28 mm each), Mashobra (26 mm), Gaggal (23 mm), Palampur (21 mm) and Narkanda (20 mm).

There was no significant change in the minimum and maximum temperatures. Keylong with 2.3°C was the coldest in the state while Dhaula Kuan in Paonta Sahib with 24.7°C was the hottest.