Car driver killed in mishap

Chamba, May 24
A person was killed when his car went out of control and fell into a rivulet in Bharmour area of Chamba district today. He has been identified as Subhash, a local resident. He was driving the car and was alone. Local officials reached the accident site to monitor the situation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Soul of democracy sucked out’: 19 parties to skip Parl opening
14 NDA partners slam boycott, ask Oppn to reconsider decisio...
Manmohan too opened Assembly complexes
Launched world’s first green building in TN