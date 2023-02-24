Car falls into Sutlej, 2 feared drowned

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, February 23

Two persons were suspected to have drowned after their car fell into the Sutlej following a mishap near Malyawar village in Ghumarwin subdivision of Bilaspur district around 12.30 am on the intervening night of February 22 and 23.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was pressed into service today morning to pull the car out of the river. However, the bodies of the passengers were not found in the car. A missing report of Asheesh Rana (30) and Rajesh Kumar (25) of Malyawar village was registered. It is suspected that the duo were inside the car at the time of the accident.

Ghumarwin SDM Rajeev Thakur said during the rescue operation, only the car was recovered. He added that it was apprehended that the two car occupants, reportedly missing, were inside the car.

Bilaspur DSP Raj Kumar said the rescue operation was on and nothing could be said till the bodies are recovered. He said a case had been registered and investigation was initiated in the accident.