Car gutted near Atal Tunnel

Kullu, November 26
Five tourists, including a child, from Delhi had a narrow escape as their car caught fire while travelling from Manali towards Atal Tunnel near Dhundi today. According to information, the tourists were going towards Lahaul when their car suddenly caught fire about 3 km before the South Portal of the tunnel. The driver halted the car and all occupants managed to come out of the car safely. The Manali fire department and Atal Tunnel team reached the spot with a fire tender and the fire was brought under control. However, the vehicle was badly damaged.
