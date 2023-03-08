Car plunges into gorge, three die

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 7

Three persons were killed on the spot when the car they were travelling in plunged into a gorge on the Shivpur-Bawai road in the Nohradhar area of Sirmaur last night.

ASP Som Dutt said that the cause of the accident was yet to be ascertained. The deceased have been identified as Kuldeep Singh (26) of Danthal village, Pankaj Kumar (17) and Netar Singh (60), both of Kufar village in the Nohradhar area. Their bodies were taken to a hospital at Sangrah for autopsy.