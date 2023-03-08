Car plunges into gorge, three die

Solan, March 7
Three persons were killed on the spot when the car they were travelling in plunged into a gorge on the Shivpur-Bawai road in the Nohradhar area of Sirmaur last night.
ASP Som Dutt said that the cause of the accident was yet to be ascertained. The deceased have been identified as Kuldeep Singh (26) of Danthal village, Pankaj Kumar (17) and Netar Singh (60), both of Kufar village in the Nohradhar area. Their bodies were taken to a hospital at Sangrah for autopsy.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED summons Telangana CM's daughter K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case
Kavitha, 44, a Bharat Rashtra Samithi party MLC, has been as...
Invest more to gain from Budget initiatives, PM Modi exhorts India Inc
Asks citizens to insist on invoice for every purchase to plu...
Neiphiu Rio becomes Nagaland CM for 5th term
Sangma takes charge in Meghalaya for 2nd time in row, to foc...