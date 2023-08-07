Car rolls down gorge, 3 killed

Tribune News Service

Mandi, August 6

As many as three persons were killed and two others injured in a road accident in the remote Lingti village of the Spiti valley yesterday.

According to the police, the victims were travelling in a car when the tragedy occurred. The driver lost control over the vehicle and it rolled down a deep gorge in the area.

“The deceased have been identified as Tashi Chhering (57) of Lalung village in Spiti; Dharam Singh (45), a native of Uttarakhand; and Laxman Garthi (43) of Nepal. All of them were found dead on the spot,” a police officer said.

“The injured victims, Devinder Rawat (30) of Nepal and Raghu Bir (45) of Uttarakhand, were rushed to a nearby hospital at Kaza for treatment,” the officer added.

The police said the cause of the accident was yet to be ascertained. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

