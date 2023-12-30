Car rolls downhill, two die in Shimla

Shimla, December 30
Two persons in their twenties have died after the car in which they were travelling lost control and rolled down a hill near Shiv Mandir area on Bhattakuffar to Dhalli road during early morning hours on Saturday.
A police team have reached at the spot and removed one dead body and efforts are on to remove the body of another stuck in the vehicle. Both deceased are residents of Shimla, the police have informed their family members. The incident took place around 8 am today. The police officials are investigating the matter.
