Cardiac conman: Fake doc’s Himachal stint raises red flag

In a deeply unsettling revelation that has sent shockwaves across the country, it has come to light that Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav, alias N John Cam—a man now exposed as a fake cardiologist—had briefly offered his services in Himachal Pradesh. While the state fortunately escaped the tragic outcomes witnessed in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district, where seven patients reportedly died after undergoing heart surgery performed by Yadav, the incident has nevertheless triggered serious concerns about medical oversight, accountability and the vulnerability of smaller towns to such deceit.

Yadav, who falsely projected himself as a qualified heart surgeon, had managed to work in private healthcare facilities in both Paonta Sahib and Nahan. He frequented the outpatient departments of a chain of hospitals operating under the same management, posing as a heart specialist and consulting cardiac patients. Fortunately, no surgical procedures were performed by him during his time in Himachal Pradesh—a fact that may have prevented a repeat of the Damoh tragedy. However, his presence in these facilities has raised important questions about the vetting process followed by private healthcare institutions and the level of due diligence exercised by local health authorities.

The exposure of this impostor has also served as a serious wake-up call for the state’s health department. While the Damoh incident has only recently brought Yadav’s name to national attention, the fact that he was able to offer clinical consultations in Himachal Pradesh for a period of time, without submitting verified credentials, points to systemic gaps in the monitoring of medical practitioners in private setups. His failure to produce credible academic qualifications or medical registrations during his stint in Sirmaur, coupled with dubious claims of having studied in the UK and presenting a Dehradun-based Aadhaar card, were red flags that should have triggered a more thorough inquiry at the time.

Sources reveal that patients requiring angiography or echocardiograms in Nahan were often referred to the hospital’s Paonta Sahib branch, where Yadav conducted several diagnostic procedures. However, inconsistencies in test reports began to surface, leading the hospital administration to review his credentials more closely.

When he failed to provide valid documentation and suspicions around his qualifications grew stronger, the management acted decisively, terminating his employment. This firm response by the hospital management helped contain potential risks and prevent further patient exposure to unqualified medical care.

Dr Dinesh Bedi, Managing Director of Shri Sai Hospital, confirmed that while Yadav had initially presented what appeared to be a medical degree from the United Kingdom, further scrutiny revealed questionable aspects in his documentation. Consequently, the hospital took immediate action and removed him from service. Dr Bedi also reassured the public that Yadav had not performed any surgeries during his brief association with the hospital.

Meanwhile, Chief Medical Officer of Sirmaur, Dr Amitabh Jain, acknowledged that while the matter had not formally come to the health department’s notice earlier, action has now been initiated. The department has reached out to the concerned private hospitals seeking detailed information about Yadav’s tenure, qualifications, and patient interactions. Furthermore, instructions have been issued to all private medical institutions in the district, mandating thorough verification of credentials for all medical professionals before their appointments are finalised.

As the investigation in Madhya Pradesh intensifies, there is a possibility that law enforcement may extend its probe into Himachal Pradesh as well. Police teams from Madhya Pradesh may soon visit Nahan and Paonta Sahib to trace Yadav’s activities, gather evidence, and determine the extent of his malpractice.

This disturbing episode has not only shaken public trust in healthcare systems but has also underscored the urgent need for stringent regulatory mechanisms to prevent such frauds in the future. While Himachal Pradesh may have narrowly escaped a tragic outcome this time, the situation demands a serious reassessment of how doctors are recruited and monitored, especially in the private sector. The health and safety of patients must remain paramount, and the licensing and verification of medical personnel must never be taken lightly.

The fake cardiologist case is more than just a cautionary tale—it is a compelling call to action for the healthcare fraternity, regulatory authorities, and the public alike, to ensure that such deception finds no space in our hospitals ever again.