Cardiac emergency workshop held at Chamba college

Chamba, November 24
Around 500 students and faculty members attended a workshop on the "dos and don'ts in cardiac emergency" at the local government postgraduate college here on Thursday. The workshop was organised by the Satya Sai Sewa Samiti alongwith Cardiomersion, a group that works on creating awareness about cardiac diseases and their management worldwide.
In the workshop, Dr Deepak Puri, senior director of cardiovascular thoracic surgery at Max Hospital, Mohali, gave demos to manage cardiac patients till they gets proper medical assistance.
Dr Puri said people living in hilly areas face hardships due to high altitude and because of the distant location from cardiovascular facilities, they are often unable to get medical help. The prevalence of sedentary lifestyle and faulty dietaryhabits were responsible for theincrease in heart attack cases. The high incidence of heart and kidney failure was because of the unavailability of appropriate cardiac facilities close by, he added.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Option of manual drilling being considered
Drilling at the collapsed portion of the tunnel to rescue th...
Rajasthan assembly election 2023 LIVE updates: Vasundhara Raje, Sachin Pilot held 'puja' before polling
People turn up at polling booths in large numbers
No reason to discredit SEBI in Adani-Hindenburg case: Supreme Court
Says can’t ask it to take media reports as gospel truth | Re...
Jind 'rape' victim under psychiatric treatment, left school, says activist
Met the student twice, who pressed for justice
IT firms ready to act in 7 days: Centre on tackling deepfakes
Companies agree to align 11 types of content with guidelines