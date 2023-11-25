Cardiac emergency workshop held at Chamba college

Our Correspondent

Chamba, November 24

Around 500 students and faculty members attended a workshop on the "dos and don'ts in cardiac emergency" at the local government postgraduate college here on Thursday. The workshop was organised by the Satya Sai Sewa Samiti alongwith Cardiomersion, a group that works on creating awareness about cardiac diseases and their management worldwide.

In the workshop, Dr Deepak Puri, senior director of cardiovascular thoracic surgery at Max Hospital, Mohali, gave demos to manage cardiac patients till they gets proper medical assistance.

Dr Puri said people living in hilly areas face hardships due to high altitude and because of the distant location from cardiovascular facilities, they are often unable to get medical help. The prevalence of sedentary lifestyle and faulty dietaryhabits were responsible for theincrease in heart attack cases. The high incidence of heart and kidney failure was because of the unavailability of appropriate cardiac facilities close by, he added.

