Carry out security audit to check data theft by cyberattack: DGP to govt depts

Tribune News Service

Solan, January 6

In a bid to check data theft by cyberattacks, DGP Sanjay Kundu has advised the state government to conduct security audits in all its departments.

A request has been made to the Principal Secretaries of the Home and Information Technology (IT) Departments to carry out the audit.

“The rising advancements in technology has led to an exponential increase in cybercrimes, including cyberattack on government departments. This has led to the theft of vital data and IT infrastructure of government departments,” the DGP added.

To convey the significance of these audits, the DGP referred to cyber security breach in key organisations such as AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant, and hacking of the Twitter handle of the Jal Shakti Ministry, etc.

It was found that the cyber security guidelines for government employees laid down by the Centre in September 2022 have not been adhered to strictly in these cases. The DGP has now stressed the need to create awareness on the guidelines.

Kundu has also advised all government departments to conduct cyber security audits. All Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) should be sensitised on their role and responsibilities regarding data security. While the Police Department has already appointed a CISO, but others are yet to do so despite it being a mandatory requirement.

“Some departments conduct the annual audit of their web pages but that of devices, computers and servers was not done regularly by all. It was avoided to save expenses as authorised agencies charge for it,” said an official.