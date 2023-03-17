Case against truck union for obstructing transport vehicles

Our Correspondent

UNA, MARCH 16

The Haroli Block Industrial Area Association, led by its chief Rakesh Kaushal, has filed an FIR at the Tahliwal police post against members of the Tahliwal truck and tempo unions for unlawfully obstructing carriage of goods by vehicles other than those associated with their unions.

In his complaint, Rakesh Kaushal today alleged that on March 14, a vehicle, which was outsourced by the Nayasa industrial unit in Tahliwal for transporting its goods, was illegally detained by the local truck union members. They were demanding that the industrial units should use the services of vehicles registered with the local unions.

The police today arrested four members of the truck and tempo union — Rakesh Kumar of Bathri village, Rahul Pandit of Gondpur village, Kannu of Kante village and Shinda Gujjar of Beetan village.