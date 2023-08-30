Cases of scrub typhus on the rise, 4 killed

Shimla, August 29
As many as four people have died of scrub typhus at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital so far. In view of the increasing deaths and number of cases, Director Health Services Dr Gopal Beri has asked Chief Medical Officers of all districts and Medical Superintendents of the hospitals to ensure availability of medicines needed to treat the disease.
Dr Beri said people generally contract this disease while working in fields, mainly while cutting grass, where the mite that spreads the disease is present. He said people suffering from the disease develop high grade fever and joint pain.
He advised that on noticing such symptoms, the people should go to the nearest health facility for proper treatment. “The diagnosis and treatment for scrub typhus is free in all government health facilities,” he said.
