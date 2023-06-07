Cash, jewellery worth lakhs stolen from Palampur house

Our Correspondent

Palampur, June 6

Cash, gold jewellery and silver ornaments worth lakhs of rupees were stolen from a house in Bhattu Samula village, Palampur. Information gathered by The Tribune revealed that the owner of the house, Renu Devi, had gone to her neighbour’s house around 10.00 am and when she returned after about half an hour, her entire house was ransacked.

Devi said gold jewellery — two chains, set of rings, a mangal sutra, earrings, and bangles — kept in a cupboard along with some silver ornaments were stolen. Cash worth more than Rs 9,000 was also stolen.

Bhawarna SHO Kehar Singh said a gang of thieves is active in the area. Singh said the thieves had entered the house after breaking the shutters. A case under section 379 of the IPC has been registered in the Bhawarna police station, as per reports.

Kangra SP Shalini Agnihotri directed Singh to personally monitor the investigation and arrest the culprits at the earliest.