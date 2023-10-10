Caste-based census a threat to integrity of nation: Tandon

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 9

The BJP today accused the Congress of indulging in the politics of appeasement. It said that the caste-based census would prove to be a threat to the unity and integrity of the country.

BJP state co-incharge Sanjay Tandon, while addressing mediapersons here today, said that it was for the first time that a caste-based census was being undertaken with the Bihar Government taking the lead. “What is most unfortunate is that the Congress is supporting the caste-based census, which is just an endeavour to perpetuate caste-based politics and divide the people of the country,” he claimed.

Tandon said that a census was undertaken periodically in the country for the past 70 years but everyone was against holding a caste-based census. “Such an endeavour will unsettle the social fabric of our country, as a census must be held without a caste count. It is bound to divide people along caste lines,” he added.

He said that on the contrary, the Central Government undertook development work like opening schools, providing LPG cylinders and building roads, benefiting members of all communities.

Tandon expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order in the state with several crimes taking place. “The Congress has failed to fulfil the guarantees it had given to people before the last Assembly elections. Every section of society, be it unemployed youth, women or employees, are disenchanted with the Sukhu government,” he claimed.

He said that the Congress government in the state had failed on every front, as evident from the fact that various sections of society were protesting against it. “The BJP will register victory and repeat its performance of the 2019 parliamentary elections on all four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal,” he added.

