Cattle Abandoned on roads

COWS are left to fend for themselves on the roads by careless owners near Sanawar. This has increased the risk of accidents for drivers in the area, who often have to face the blame. The authorities concerned should ensure that stray cattle are relocated to cow shelters and those who abandon their cows are penalised. Rohit, Kasauli

Erratic drinking water supply, locals in peril

PEOPLE of Totu have not been supplied drinking water for some days. Due to this, area residents have been facing a huge inconvenience. People have to rely on hand pumps to meet their daily water requirements. Near these pumps, people have to wait in long queues. The authorities concerned are requested to provide drinking water to the locals as soon as possible.

Anupama, Shimla

No drainage system

THERE is an urgent need for a drainage system in the Sanyard ward under the jurisdiction of the Mandi Municipal Corporation (MC). Due to the lack of proper drainage, the situation is the worst during the rains as water flows through the road, creating a huge problem for the pedestrians and the commuters. The MC authorities are requested to take up this issue with Public Works Department authorities. Aditya, Mandi

What our readers say

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]