Cattle Abandoned on roads

COWS are left to fend for themselves on the roads by careless owners near Sanawar. This has increased the risk of accidents for drivers in the area, who often have to face the blame. The authorities concerned should ensure that stray cattle are relocated to cow shelters and those who abandon their cows are penalised. Rohit, Kasauli
Erratic drinking water supply, locals in peril
PEOPLE of Totu have not been supplied drinking water for some days. Due to this, area residents have been facing a huge inconvenience. People have to rely on hand pumps to meet their daily water requirements. Near these pumps, people have to wait in long queues. The authorities concerned are requested to provide drinking water to the locals as soon as possible.
Anupama, Shimla
No drainage system
THERE is an urgent need for a drainage system in the Sanyard ward under the jurisdiction of the Mandi Municipal Corporation (MC). Due to the lack of proper drainage, the situation is the worst during the rains as water flows through the road, creating a huge problem for the pedestrians and the commuters. The MC authorities are requested to take up this issue with Public Works Department authorities. Aditya, Mandi
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi's 1st Varanasi visit today after Lok Sabha poll victory, to release Rs 20,000 crore under PM-KISAN scheme
The PM will also distribute certificates to more than 30,000...
Pannun 'assassination' plot: 1st visuals released by Czech police show Nikhil Gupta being extradited to US
Nikhil Gupta will now face justice in American courtroom, sa...
Bengal train mishap: Death toll rises to 10, Kanchanjunga Express returns to Sealdah; several trains cancelled
The mishap-hit Kanchanjunga Express arrived at Sealdah stati...
Punjab power demand soars, cuts likely to stop grid failure
Yet-to-peak paddy transplantation adds to crisis