 Cave-in incidents hamper traffic flow on Paonta Sahib-Shillai national highway : The Tribune India

Cave-in incidents hamper traffic flow on Paonta Sahib-Shillai national highway

Cave-in incidents hamper traffic flow on Paonta Sahib-Shillai national highway

Cave-in incidents often occur at the 2-km stretch of the National Highway No. 707 near Kachi Dhang in Sirmaur district. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan,October 26

Commuters travelling on the Paonta Sahib-Shillai National Highway (NH)-707 often face hardships as the two-km stretch of the road near Kachi Dhang regularly caves in. The traffic on the road has to be often put on hold due the cave-in incidents, forcing the locals to take longer detours to reach their destination.

Work to widen of the NH-707 began in 2021 and this site is located merely 13 km from Paonta Sahib. A geo technical study was undertaken by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee some months ago to suggest suitable strategies to stablise the strata.

Vivek Panchal, Project Director, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, said, “As per a study conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, the strata is volatile and it flows down.” The stretch near Kachi Dhang overlooks the Giri. Huge chunks of debris flows down from the hill as well as from the valley side into the river every time the stretch caves in. Despite the vulnerability, the site was used for dumping tonnes of debris, which was excavated during the widening project of the NH.

Panchal said, “A study to devise suitable engineering strategies is being undertaken by the contractor who is executing the widening project. Following its findings further work will be carried out.’’

Since this work did not fall in the existing scope of the project, fresh approval will be required to undertake the work to stabilise the strata near Kachi Dhang. This would enhance the project cost.

Vivek Mahajan, SDM, Paonta Sahib, said two options had been suggested by technical studies undertaken over this stretch. “A bridge can be constructed over the affected portion or the existing strata can be strengthened by using suitable engineering technologies,”’ he said.

Though a detailed project report is prepared when a road widening project is to be carried out but it is surprising that no specific engineering measures were devised to contain cave-in incidents on this stretch. This area has been sliding since the last several years.

Chief Minister had stated before the Vidhan Sabha in September 2020 that a valley bridge would be constructed to tackle the problem of repeated landslides at the site. Despite lapse of two years no concrete step has been taken to repair it.

The Central Government had placed the 104-km Paonta-Shillai-Hatkoti road widening project under the World Bank Green National Highways Corridor scheme. Its work is being executed in several phases.

#paonta sahib

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Turban-wearing Sikh woman of Indian origin is new councillor of Canadian city Brampton

2
Pollywood

NIA grills Afsana Khan for 5 hours in Sidhu Moosewala murder case; Punjabi singer goes live on Instagram to clarify

3
Entertainment

Filmmaker Kamal Kishor hits wife with car after she confronts him with another woman in the vehicle; watch viral video

4
Trending

This viral video of UK PM Rishi Sunak’s ‘Griha Pravesh’ at Downing Street is not what you think

5
World

President Biden mispronounces British PM Rishi Sunak’s name as ‘Rasheed Sanook’; triggers memes and reactions on social media

6
Haryana

When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said

7
World

Putin monitors practice launches of ballistic, cruise missiles by Russia's nuclear forces amid heightened tensions with West

8
Nation

Congress chief M Kharge forms 47-member Steering Committee; includes Gandhis, Manmohan Singh

9
Delhi

Ghaziabad: Retired cop’s son beaten to death with brick over parking dispute; incident caught on camera

10
Diaspora

3 men of Punjabi origin arrested in drug bust in Canada's Toronto

Don't Miss

View All
US man sentenced to death for murder of US first turbaned Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal
Diaspora

US man sentenced to death for murder of US first turbaned Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal

Filmmaker Kamal Kishor hits wife with car after she confronts him with another woman in the vehicle; watch viral video
Entertainment

Filmmaker Kamal Kishor hits wife with car after she confronts him with another woman in the vehicle; watch viral video

When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said
Haryana

When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said

Elon Musk tweets video of him walking into Twitter headquarters with a sink, updates bio
Trending

Elon Musk tweets video of him walking into Twitter headquarters with a sink, updates bio

Heatwave to impact almost every kid by 2050: Unicef
World

Heatwave to impact almost every kid by 2050: Unicef

2 sewerage cleaning robots on MC buy list
Chandigarh

2 sewerage cleaning robots on Chandigarh MC buy list

Should I post photos of my children online? Here's what new parents need to know about sharenting
Features

Should I post photos of my children online? Here's what new parents need to know about 'sharenting'

22-foot python entirely swallows 54-year-old woman alive in Indonesia
Trending

22-foot python entirely swallows 54-year-old woman alive in Indonesia

Top News

Goal of overall development in J-K, Ladakh will be achieved once we reach Gilgit and Baltistan, Rajnath Singh says in Srinagar

Goal of overall development in J-K, Ladakh will be achieved once we reach Gilgit and Baltistan, Rajnath Singh says in Srinagar

Says Pakistan committing atrocities against people in PoK, w...

BCCI announces equal pay for centrally-contracted male and female players

Hitting gender disparity for six, BCCI announces equal pay for men and women

Secretary Jay Shah takes to Twitter to announce the signific...

Ghazipur garbage mountain is mountain of BJP's bad deeds, corruption in civic bodies, says Arvind Kejriwal as AAP, BJP hold protest

MCD polls will be fought on garbage issue, will clean Delhi in 5 years if his party wins, says Arvind Kejriwal as AAP, BJP hold protests at Ghazipur

Addressing the media at the landfill site, Kejriwal alleges ...

Indian-American Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal’s murderer sentenced to death

Indian-American Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal's murderer sentenced to death

Convict Robert Solis shows no emotion as the sentence is rea...

When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said

When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said

Ram Rahim, who is serving a 20-year jail term for raping 2 w...


Cities

View All

VIP culture woes: Vice-President’s visit inconveniences residents

VIP culture woes: Vice-President’s visit inconveniences residents

Vice-President, family offer prayers at Golden Temple

Steep ramp at Bhandari RoB adds to chaos

Amritsar peon booked for demanding Rs 1 lakh bribe

Paddy procurement: 6.81-lakh MT crop arrives in markets

Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue farmers

Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue Bathinda farmers

Traditional diyas fighting for survival

Emerging from Covid shadow, PGI Chandigarh bed occupancy rises 28.9%

Emerging from Covid shadow, PGI bed occupancy rises 28.9%

'Gaddi nu crane lai gayi': Watch Chandigarh cop use Daler Mehndi's 'Bolo ta ra ra ra' to spread 'no parking' message

Covid-19: Chandigarh sees nil case; thrice in 2 weeks

Chandigarh Housing Board to again seek green nod for housing scheme

Petition against AAP MLA: HC calls for status report from cops

Ghazipur garbage mountain is mountain of BJP's bad deeds, corruption in civic bodies, says Arvind Kejriwal as AAP, BJP hold protest

MCD polls will be fought on garbage issue, will clean Delhi in 5 years if his party wins, says Arvind Kejriwal as AAP, BJP hold protests at Ghazipur

Amit Shah inaugurates, lays stone of projects worth Rs 6,629 crore in Haryana's Faridabad

Dust norms violated at 253 building sites, notices issued

Delhi, Gurugram's AQI remains 'poor'

Man killed over car parking in Ghaziabad

Bihar man buries 6-month-old daughter for want of son, held

Bihar man buries 6-month-old daughter for want of son, held

Action against fake seed complainant, farmers upset

Pargat Singh unhappy with MC over tardy pace of works

Centre acts to help Punjabis stranded in UAE

39th Surjit Hockey tourney starts today

Ludhiana: Staff caught overcharging at multi-level parking lot again

Ludhiana: Staff caught overcharging at multi-level parking lot again

Two of vehicle thieves' gang held in Ludhiana; 6 two-wheelers seized

19-yr-old loses legs after being hit by train in Ludhiana

Ludhiana- born Miss World-US Shree Saini undergoes surgery

Pothole-riddled Damoria Bridge road irks commuters

Irate villagers block Rajpura highway after farmer killed in road accident

Irate villagers block Rajpura highway after farmer killed in road accident

Extend date for filing applications for civil judge posts, say aspirants

Stagnant rainwater turns breeding ground for mosquitoes in Patiala

Amid poor AQI, garbage burning goes unabated in Patiala

No let-up in dengue surge in Patiala as 19 fresh cases surface