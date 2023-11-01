CBC test service to resume in Mandi zonal hospital

Tribune News Service

Mandi, October 31

Mandi Sadar MLA Anil Sharma said that compete blood count (CBC) test service will resume in zonal hospital here soon. These tests were not available for almost one year due to snag in the testing machine. As a result, the general public was deprived of this facility in the hospital.

Anil Sharma yesterday dedicated three machines worth Rs 40 lakh in the zonal hospital. Bio Chemistry Analyser, Hematology Analyser and Electrolyte Analyser were required to resume the CBC tests service in this hospital. These machines were provided by Trans Asia Company under its Corporate Social Responsibility scheme.

The MLA said that the hospital needed these machines badly. The testing machine already available in the hospital was very old and the cell counter machine was not even fit for repairs. Due to that, CBC tests were not being conducted in the government lab of this hospital for almost a year.

The MLA said the installation of these machines would go a long way in helping the general public. He thanked the management officials of the company for providing these machines.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Narendra Bhardwaj, Senior Medical Superintendent Dr DS Verma, Trans Asia Company’s Regional Manager Shiv Dev and employees of the hospital were present on this occasion.

#Mandi