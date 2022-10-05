Kotkhai death case: CBI court issues notices for concluding testimony

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 4

The CBI court has issued notices of the order passed by Punjab and Haryana High Court directing CBI court to conclude recording of testimony of remaining witnesses on or before the next date of hearing October 17 to all accused in alleged Kotkhai custodian death case of Himachal Pradesh.

The High Court passed the order on September 29 while hearing a bail plea of Zahur Haider Zaidi, former IGP, Himachal Police, one of the accused persons in the case. The court in the order says that trial court may endeavor to take up the case on day-to-day basis and/or on alternative days or otherwise as it may be in fitness of things to conclude the testimony of all the prosecution witnesses. After receiving the order, the CBI court issued notice of order to the accused.

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI