CBSE results: Girls outshine boys in Class XII exam

Shimla, May 13

Girls outshone boys in the Class XII exam conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the result of which was declared today. In the state, 96.41 per cent girls were able to clear the exam compared to 92.95 per cent boys.

As many as 94.53% students from Himachal Pradesh were able to pass the Class XII examination. In the state, 10,533 students, including 5,718 boys and 4,815 girls, had appeared in Class XII exam. Of these, 9,957 students — 5,315 boys and 4,642 girls — cleared the exam.

In Shimla’s Loreto Convent Tara Hall, Suryanshi Khakta, a student of humanities stream stood first with 97.4% followed by Sneha Kanwar, also from humanities stream, who scored 96.4%. Saumya Bansal from commerce stream and Akshayashree Sharma from science stream scored 95.8% each and were adjudged third toppers in the class. The school also recorded a 100 pass percentage.

DAV School, New Shimla, also recorded cent percent result in Class X and XII exams. In science stream, Aakarshita Alok Sood secured 98%, highest in the stream, while in commerce stream Vedish Chauhan secured 94.6%.

Devika Kainthla secured the top position in the humanities stream with an impressive 98.2%. A total of 49 students from the school scored 90% and above, while 126 students secured 80% and above. In Class X, Ashit Sharma emerged as class topper with 98.6%, followed by Chiraj Negi who got 98%. Adharv Sharma secured 97.8% and attained third position in the class.

As many as 227 students from DAV, New Shimla, had appeared in Class X examination, of which 51 secured more than 90% while 79 got more than 80%.

In St Edwards School, Krish Chauhan scored 96.8% in Class XII exam, while Vedant Bhiekta scored 96.4% followed by Abhijay Nagal who scored 96.2%.

In Convent of Jesus and Mary School, Aahana Chauhan and Yashita Nath emerged as toppers in science stream securing 92% each followed by Eleen chauhan (89.8 %) and Aena Singh (88.6%).

In commerce stream, Arshiya Singhi secured 88.6%, Tejal Verma scored 86.8% and Harshita Kaushal secured 82.8%, while in humanities, Kangan Samta secured 97.8%, Kashish Chandel secured second position with 97.4% marks.

In Class X, Mannat Chauhan became the class topper as she secured 96% followed by Sanna Dharma and Aarohi Singhi who secured 95.6% and 94.8%, respectively.

In Class X, as many as 18 students of the school scored above 90%.

DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Lakkar Bazar, Shimla, also recorded cent percent result in Class X exam with Shaurya Singh Bhawani emerging as an overall topper with 97% marks.

Shreya who secured 96.6% marks was the second topper while Alaina Khan was the third topper of the class as she secured 96%.

As many as 113 students had appeared in Class X exam out of which 13 scored more than 90% and 49 students scored more than 80%.

DAV SJVN, Duttnagar, also recorded cent percent results in CBSE’s Class XII and X exams. Jatin Kanwar, student of Class XII, scored 97.2%, highest in the class, while in Class X, Mannat Dhiman emerged as the class topper with 97.4%.

