CCTV cameras now must at Mandi medical shops

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 1

To check the sale of Schedule X and H drugs to children, the installation of CCTV cameras has been made mandatory at all medical shops in the district.

The move aims to keep children away from drug abuse and stop the sale of narcotics in areas around educational and childcare institutions.

Issuing an order, DC Arindam Chaudhary directed the health authorities to tell all medical shop owners to install CCTV cameras on time or face action. “To implement the joint action plan of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, it is urgent to install CCTV cameras at all medical shops selling Schedule X and H drugs.”

He said, “As per the report received from the office of the Chief Medical Officer (CMO), total 179 CCTV cameras are required to be installed at such shops in the district.”

Chaudhary directed the SP and the CMO to ensure the installation of CCTV cameras at every medical shop.

The Scheduled H and X drugs are ‘restrictive drugs’ that are covered under the Drugs and Cosmetic Act and Rules. The list of Schedule X drugs includes over 536 drugs, including narcotics and psychotropic drugs, which cause delusion, hallucination, psychosis, sedation and hypnosis.

“These drugs should be sold only on the prescription of a registered medication practitioner. Studies reveal that the chances of drug abuse and addiction are higher with the Schedule X category,” the DC added.