Ceiling block of college collapses in Mandi, student hurt

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 14

A student was injured after a ceiling block of an examination hall of Government Vallabh College, Mandi, collapsed on Monday. The student was appearing for MA examination with about 500 other students in the hall.

Eyewitnesses said that the ceiling block fell directly on the head of the student who suffered minor injuries. The incident led to chaos among other students, postponing the examination by half an hour. The injured students also completed his examination after it was resumed.

YP Sharma, Principal of the college, blamed the Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department (HPPWD) for the incident. He said that the examination hall was completed recently by the department. “The accident was caused by substandard work. This could have proved fatal if the injured student was hit on the head,” he added.