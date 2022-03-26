Cellphone jammers, CCTV cameras for police exam

Mandi, March25
To check any malpractice during the police constable’s recruitment written exam in Mandi district on March 27, the district police authorities have decided to set up mobile jammers at the examination centres.
The growing use of electronic devices in written tests has worried the recruitment authorities as there is possibility of undeserving candidates entering the police department.
Superintendent of Police Mandi Shalini Agnihotri said that “the written test for the posts of police constable was scheduled in Mandi on March 27.
The test would be conducted at almost 15 centres in the district. To prevent cheating during written test, mobile jammers would be used at each examination centre.”
The SP has advised those looking for job in police department to desist from any malpractices during the test. The SP stated that each examination centre would be equipped with CCTV cameras to keep close watch on the candidates taking the test.
“If any candidate does not receive his/ her admit card via SMS, he/she can contact the SP office Mandi. The police authorities will make arrangements to provide admit card in such cases to enable the candidate appear in the written test. All arrangements have been made to conduct fair examination for the post of police constables in Mandi,” said the SP.
