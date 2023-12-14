Cement in Kangra 30% costlier than in neighbouring Punjab

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, December 13

High prices of cement in Kangra district as compared to in adjoining areas bordering Punjab have irked consumers. The prices are higher by 20 to 30 per cent in the district as compared to in Pathankot, Talwara and Hoshiarpur in Punjab.

Information gathered by The Tribune reveals that the cement produced by the ACC, Ambuja and Ultratech Cement companies in the state is costlier by Rs 100 to Rs 120 per bag. These companies have kept separate sale prices for Himachal as compared to adjoining states. The cement falls in the category of essential commodities and under the provisions of the Essential Commodities Act the state is empowered to fix its price.

Dealers in border areas of Kangra like Nurpur, Fathepur, Terrace and Dehra Gopipur have lost their business to their counterparts in Punjab. They allege that the cost of cement in Punjab is around Rs 310 and Rs 320 per bag while in Himachal, it is Rs 400 and Rs 420 per bag. Most of the residents along the border are procuring cement from Punjab instead of purchasing it at a higher price in Himachal.

The state government is well aware of the facts but till date it has taken no steps to streamline the cement prices. leaving consumers at the mercy of the companies

The Congress government had taken up the issue with the cement companies many a time but instead of reducing the prices, the latter hiked the cement rates by Rs 10 per bag last month.

The increase in the cement prices has dealt a severe blow to the consumers in the state. Cement dealers, too, have been badly affected. Many consumers and dealers allege that since the state government has failed to set up a price regulatory body, the cement companies are openly exploiting the consumers.

