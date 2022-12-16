 Solan: Cement truckers say no to freight rate cut : The Tribune India

Solan: Cement truckers say no to freight rate cut

To hold meet today as Adani group shuts 2 plants in Himachal Pradesh over ‘losses’

Solan: Cement truckers say no to freight rate cut

Picture for representational purpose only.



Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, December 15

The Adani group, which recently took over the Associated Cement Companies (ACC) plant at Gagal and the Ambuja Cements Limited (ACL) plant at Darlaghat, shut operations at both facilities from today, citing financial losses.

The transportation societies engaged with the twin plants had rejected the management’s decision to lower the freight rate to Rs 6 per tonne per km (PTPK) from Rs 11.41 (at ACC) and Rs 10.58 (ACL).

While the management pleads that it was trying to reduce the cost of operations to sustain in the market, truckers claim it was an arm-twisting tactic by the Adani group.

The management based its stand on the recommendations of a committee constituted in 2005 on the directions of the high court to fix the freight.

The transportation societies will convene a general house at Darlaghat tomorrow to chalk out their strategy.

Chief Secretary RD Dhiman today directed the Deputy Commissioner, Solan, to convene a meeting with the management and representatives of the truckers to break the stalemate. Truckers, however, did not turn up for the meeting today in view of their general house tomorrow.

The ACL plant had engaged 1,588 six-wheeler trucks and 1,391 multi-axle trucks of eight transportation societies: Ambuja Darlaghat-Kashlog-Mangu Truck Operators’ Union, Solan District Truck Operators (SDTO), Baghal Land Loosers, Golden Land Loosers, Kurgan Land Loosers, Mining Area Land Loosers and two ex-servicemen societies of Solan and Hamirpur.

Jai Dev, who heads the SDTO, said the freight to Rs 6 for the hills and Rs 3 for the plains was totally unacceptable as this is much lower than the existing rate of Rs 10.58 and Rs 5.29. He added that there was no rationale behind going back to the rate applicable 17 years ago in 2005.

Truckers contended that they had bought trucks after their arable land was acquired for setting up the cement unit in 1992. They had no other source of income and accepting the low rates would leave them bankrupt as many had taken loans to purchase trucks.

They also claimed that the management had closed its cement dumps in Himachal and neighbouring states, further shrinking their transportation work. States like Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir were now being catered to by its plant in Punjab, as against the earlier practice of getting supplies from Darlaghat. Company officials said this measure was taken to improve the logistics. With the crisis having erupted within days of the new Congress government taking over, a section of the truckers alleged that a conspiracy could not be ruled out to foment trouble for the new government.

#gautam adani #solan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Capt Amarinder meets PM Modi, says Punjab headed the Bhindranwale way

2
Punjab

Norwegian cyclist on world tour robbed of mobile, credit card in Ludhiana, local comes to help

3
Brand Connect

Ketorganix Keto ACV Gummies Reviews: Is Keto Organix ACV Gummy Brand Scam or Legit?

4
Haryana

Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border

5
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann checkmates farmers on toll-free roads

6
Diaspora

Rishi Rajpopat, Indian PhD student at Cambridge University, solves 2,500-year-old Sanskrit puzzle

7
Nation

Amid border tensions with China, India successfully test-fires Agni-V ballistic missile having range of 5,000 km

8
Entertainment

‘We are positive and alive’, says Shah Rukh Khan amid row over ‘Besharam Rang’ song

9
Nation

Issue of vacancies in higher judiciary will linger till new system put in place: Kiren Rijiju in Rajya Sabha

10
Entertainment

'Abdu Rozik is not in India to become target of unsolicited mockery', his management reacts on prank played on him by Bigg Boss contestants

Don't Miss

View All
At 6.9°C, Ut colder than Shimla
Chandigarh

At 6.9°C, Chandigarh colder than Shimla

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop tries to swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral
Trending

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today
Himachal

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today

15 Gurugram societies ‘safe’, despite exposed iron rods
Haryana

15 Gurugram societies 'safe', despite exposed iron rods

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada
Punjab

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK
World

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos
Trending

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos

Even Kohli doesn’t hit century daily, says Bhagwant Mann; cricketer hits ton after few hours
Trending

Even Kohli doesn’t hit century daily, says Bhagwant Mann; cricketer hits ton after few hours

Top News

4 arrested for RPG attack at Tarn Taran police station

Juveniles involved in Tarn Taran RPG attack; terror modules based in Canada, Europe carried out attack at ISI's behest

7 men, including two juveniles, have been arrested

First batch of coal from Jharkhand to reach Punjab today

First batch of coal from state-allotted mine in Jharkhand to reach Punjab today

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will go to Ropar once the coal ...

Key aide of Bharat Bhushan Ashu surrenders at SSP Vigilance office in Ludhiana

Key aide of Bharat Bhushan Ashu surrenders at Vigilance office in Ludhiana

He had been at large since the day a case was registered aga...

Youth ‘sexually assaults, blackmails’ minor girl in Punjab’s Moga

Youth 'sexually assaults, blackmails' minor girl in Punjab's Moga

Commits the crime after ‘administering her a spiked drink’

Snakes in your backyard: Jaishankar recalls Hillary Clinton's remark to slam Pakistan over terrorism

'Snakes in your backyard'; Jaishankar recalls Hillary Clinton's remark to slam Pakistan over terrorism


Cities

View All

4 arrested for RPG attack at Tarn Taran police station

Juveniles involved in Tarn Taran RPG attack; terror modules based in Canada, Europe carried out attack at ISI's behest

ASI held for demanding bribe

Tarn Taran Bar Assn members protest blocking of entry to judicial complex

5 booked for murder bid in Ajnala

In full bloom

Immigration firm dupes family, BKU protests

Bathinda immigration firm dupes family, BKU protests

Bathinda police solve woman's murder case

Punjab computer teachers seek pay panel benefits

Rlys relents, to revisit drop-off system, find ‘workable solution’

Railways relents, to revisit drop-off system at Chandigarh Railway Station, find ‘workable solution’

Finally, grain market to shift to new location in Sector 39, Chandigarh

Ruckus at Chandigarh's GMCH-32 as Burial jail inmate dies

At 6.9°C, Chandigarh colder than Shimla

Three rotaries coming up on Vikas Marg in Chandigarh

DNA test confirms bones found in Mehrauli Shraddha’s

DNA test confirms bones found in Mehrauli Shraddha's

Delhi court likely to hear Aaftab Poonawala's bail plea tomorrow

DCW chief urges Lok Sabha speaker, Rajya Sabha chairman to discuss in Parliament women's safety on 10th anniversary of Nirbhaya gang-rape

Following Delhi acid attack, women's commission issues notices to Flipkart and Amazon

Parliamentary panel grills Delhi airport officials over congestion

After DC office, farmers lay siege to toll plazas

After DC office, farmers lay siege to toll plazas

Even after flat offer, Latifpura families continue dharna

Labourers protest outside Kartarpur MLA residence

6 mohalla clinics to come up in Phagwara soon

Police Games conclude

Youth ‘sexually assaults, blackmails’ minor girl in Punjab’s Moga

Youth 'sexually assaults, blackmails' minor girl in Punjab's Moga

Key aide of Bharat Bhushan Ashu surrenders at Vigilance office in Ludhiana

18-yr-old girl found dead on road

Man dies as car rams into stationary truck

Over 900-kg poppy husk, 3.85 kg of heroin destroyed

Around 100 vehicles fined, 17 impounded for violating rules

Around 100 vehicles fined, 17 impounded for violating rules

Man dies as roof of house collapses in Patiala

Commercial use of residential areas continues unabated in city

‘Need to educate working women on investment’

Sanitation workers resume protest on university campus