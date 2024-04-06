Centenarian voter honoured

Chamba: Additional District Magistrate Rahul Chauhan on Friday honoured centenarian voter Piar Singh on his 105th birthday at Mohalla Jansali in Chamba. The ADM honoured Piar Singh with a shawl and presented him a commendation letter from Mukesh Repswal, District Election Officer of Chamba. Singh, a retired teacher, diligently fulfilled his electoral responsibilities throughout his service tenure and voted in every election even after the retirement. On the occasion, Singh urged all voters of the district to vote in the Lok Sabha elections.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US on high alert for Iran threat in region after Israeli strike in Syria
Iran has said it reserves the right 'to take a decisive resp...
China carving out 175 more villages across Arunachal
Already has 628 such ‘prosperous settlements’ near LAC
Indian student dies in US state of Ohio
Since the beginning of 2024, there have been at least half a...
Permission for poll programmes in Haryana denied with abusive language in reply: AAP
AAP leaders said they had applied for the permission for the...