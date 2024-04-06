Centenarian voter honoured

Our Correspondent

Chamba: Additional District Magistrate Rahul Chauhan on Friday honoured centenarian voter Piar Singh on his 105th birthday at Mohalla Jansali in Chamba. The ADM honoured Piar Singh with a shawl and presented him a commendation letter from Mukesh Repswal, District Election Officer of Chamba. Singh, a retired teacher, diligently fulfilled his electoral responsibilities throughout his service tenure and voted in every election even after the retirement. On the occasion, Singh urged all voters of the district to vote in the Lok Sabha elections.