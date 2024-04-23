Centenarian voters to be honoured

Our Correspondent

Nahan, April 22

To celebrate the essence of democracy and acknowledge the contribution of its residents, the district administration of Sirmaur has embarked on a historic initiative. It has been decided to felicitate voters above the age of 100 as part of the voter awareness programmes in the district.

The district-level programme scheduled on April 27 will be held at SFDA Hall, Nahan. The aim is to recognise the remarkable commitment and participation of centenarian voters of the Nahan Assembly constituency. Apart from this, similar programmes are planned to be organised in other Assembly constituencies of the district.

This announcement was made by Sirmaur District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Sumit Khimta during a press conference in Nahan. Khimta said this initiative was part of the district-level voter education and electoral participation programme under the theme “Sirmaur is ready for voting festival.”

Khimta highlighted the importance of voter participation in strengthening democracy and ensuring inclusive governance. He spoke about the importance of every eligible citizen exercising his franchise.

In the district-level programme, not only senior voters above 100 years will be felicitated, but disabled voters will also be provided with necessary facilities during the electoral process. Apart from this, the programme aims to involve and educate new voters.

Besides the felicitation ceremony, essential services like Aadhaar registration, health check-up camps and voter registration will also be provided at the event.

A selfie point will be set up to raise awareness about the importance of voting and encourage maximum participation. Additionally, a signature campaign will also be organised to further inculcate the importance of citizen participation.

The event will see the participation of various stakeholders, including representatives of panchayati raj institutions, members of self-help groups, anganwadi and ASHA workers as well as members of the Nav Yuvak Mandal.

Students from JBT, ITI and other educational institutions will also actively participate in the initiative to encourage voters.

#Democracy #Nahan #Sirmaur