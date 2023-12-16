Central aid of Rs 633 crore to flood-hit state grossly inadequate: Himachal Congress chief Pratibha Singh

Shimla, December 15
The Central grant of Rs 633 crore to the state was grossly insufficient, said Congress president Pratibha Singh here today.
She said that the state had suffered over Rs 12,000 crore losses due to the natural disaster and the Centre’s assistance was highly inadequate. She added that whatever amount the Centre had released to the state earlier was the share that all states received every year to deal with natural disasters.
Pratibha said, “BJP leaders are unsuccessfully trying to mislead people regarding disaster relief. The attitude of BJP leaders towards the interests of the state is regrettable.” She added that the state government was providing all possible help to the affected people from its limited resources.
