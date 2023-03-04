Central police force teams shine at water sports tourney

Our Correspondent

Una, March 3

Teams from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) stole the show on the second day of the 22nd All India Police Water Sports Championship, which is being held at the Govind Sagar Reservoir at Androli village of Bangana subdivision in the district.

As many as 460 participants from 19 Central and state police organisations are participating in the competition. Seven events concluded on the second day of the tournament on Friday. Of the 21 medals decided in the seven events today, CAPF teams bagged 16 while the state police organisations won five.

So far SSB teams have won five medals, while Assam Rifles and the ITBP have four medals each. The Punjab Police have won three positions while Rajasthan and Maharashtra have won one medal each.

ASP Bhupinder Negi, media in-charge for the event, said: “In the 2000 metres men's coxless pair event, the Punjab Police were declared winner with a timing of 8.18.91 minutes. The CRPF team secured the second position while the SSB team stood third.”

The Maharashtra Police won the 2000-m men's coxless four event with a timing of 7.35.45 minutes, while the ITBP team and the SSB team were the first and second runners-up, respectively. In the 2000-m women's coxless pair event, the ITBP was adjudged first with a timing of 8.58.55 minutes, followed by the SSB and the Punjab Police.

The Assam Rifles bagged the first position in the 2000-m women's single scull event with a timing of 10.04.10 minutes while the CRPF team stood second and the BSF were declared third. The Assam Rifles also won the 2000-m men's double scull event while the SSB and the ITBP secured the second and third positions, respectively.

The Rajasthan Police won in the 2000-m men's single scull event while the Assam Rifles stood second and the Punjab Police ended up third. The ITBP team won the 2000-m women's coxless four event, while the minor medals went to Assam Rifles and the SSB.