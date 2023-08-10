Central team in Mandi to assess rain damages

Tribune News Service

Mandi, August 9

A Central team today visited the flood-affected areas in Mandi to assess the damage caused to public and private properties.

Health, farm, tourism sectors hit The team included high-level officials from the Central Government’s Health Ministry, Urban Development Department and other ministries.

The team will also visit other flood-affected areas in the next two days to assess the damage caused to the health, education, agriculture and tourism sectors in the district.

On the first day of its three-day tour to the district, the team visited Raghunath Ka Padhar, Panchvaktra Mahadev Temple and Bari Gumanu, among other areas in Mandi. The officials took stock of the damage caused to projects of the Public Works Department, Jal Shakti Department, HP State Electricity Board and other departments due to the floods and landslides between July 7 and July 15.

SDM Om Kant Thakur gave detailed information about the rain damage caused in Mandi district and the rescue and relief work carried out by the state government.

Officials from the Public Works Department, Jal Shakti Department, HP State Electricity Board and other departments were among those present during the assessment.

