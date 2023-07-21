Central team in Theog, Rohru to assess rain damage

Tribune News Service

Shimla\Kullu, July 20

A Central team today visited Theog, Jubbal-Kotkhai and Rohru to assess the damage caused by incessant rains over the last few days. The team included Varun Aggarwal from the Road and Surface Transport Ministry, Dr Sudhir Singh Bhadauria from the Union Agriculture Ministry, Shailesh Kumar, Director in the Rural Development Ministry, and Abhinav Shukla, a scientist from the National Remote Sensing Centre.

The team inspected the damage caused to Bailey bridge at Theog and visited Bhui, Titri Kiar, Gumma, Chol, Kotkhai, Jubbal market, Dochi, Khauni, Anu, Dhara and Summerkot. The team interacted with the affected families and the local residents to assess the damage caused to private and public property. Chief Parliamentary Secretary Mohan Lal Brakta also met the team and apprised them of the damage by rains.

Rs 728 cr loss in Kullu A loss of Rs 728 crore has been assessed in Kullu.

Silt has got accumulated in large quantities in panchayats of Bhuntar development block. Many crops have been completely destroyed.

As many as 47 school buildings have been damaged in the district in which the building of High School Shaleen at Aloo Ground, Manali, has been washed away completely

Kullu: A four-member inter-ministerial Central team on Thursday assessed the damage caused due to cloudbursts, heavy rains, floods and landslides on July 9 and 10 in Kullu district. The team visited Bhuntar, Bhootnath bridge, Bashing, Patlikul, Seobagh bridge, Dohlunala, Jagatsukh, Hathithan, Manali and Kasol. Tomorrow, it will take stock of the damages caused in the Sainj valley.

Besides inspecting damaged houses, hotels and shops, the team interacted with the affected families. It assessed the damage caused to roads, bridges, arable land, drinking water and electricity projects.

Team leader and Financial Advisor of the National Disaster Management Authority, Ravinesh Kumar said that on the instructions of the Central Government, an eight-member team is assessing the damages caused by the rains and floods in the state.

