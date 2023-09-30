Central team visits rain-ravaged areas in Kangra district, takes stock of situation

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, September 29

A four-member inter-ministerial team constituted by the Central Government visited rain-affected areas of Jawali, Indora and Fatehpur subdivisions in Kangra district yesterday. The team led by Financial Adviser Ravinesh Kumar did on-the-spot assessment of the damage caused due to cloudbursts, flashfloods, landslides and subsidence during the ongoing monsoon season.

Accompanied by Kangra Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal, the team first inspected houses damaged due to landslides and subsidence at Niyangal and Anuhi villages in Jawali and interacted with the families, which were rendered homeless last month.

The Central team comprising members Mahesh Kumar, Deputy Director, Expenditure Department of the Union Finance Ministry; Sudhir Bhadauria, Deputy Commissioner, Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department; and Abhivav Shukla, a scientist at the National Remote Sensing Centre of the Department of Space, inspected the Sidhatha Canal Barrage and other damaged drinking water supply projects in Jawali.

The team visited flood-affected Mand areas in Indora and Fatehpur subdivisions where Beas waters had inundated a large number of villages after excessive water was released from the Pong Dam reservoir. It interacted with flood-affected families to know about the impact of the water released from the dam and challenges posed by floods.

The team also took stock of damaged irrigation projects and kharif crops at Tanda-Pattan, Mand-Miyani and Mand-Sanour in Indora subdivision.

