Central Tibetan Administration hails Canadian resolution

Dharamsala, June 12
The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) has welcomed the Canadian House of Common unanimously passing a motion supporting Tibet’s right to self-determination.
Canadian House of Commons asserted that Tibetans, as a people and a nation, possess this fundamental right. The motion called out China’s systematic cultural assimilation of Tibetans and affirmed Tibetan people’s rights to freely choose their economic, social, cultural, and religious policies without interference from external powers, including selection of the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama.
The Tibetan political leader, Sikyong Penpa Tsering, posted on his official X, “Canada’s unanimous passage of motion reaffirming Tibetan self-determination sends a strong message to Tibetans in Tibet that their resilience is not forgotten.”
