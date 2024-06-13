Central Tibetan Administration hails Canadian resolution

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, June 12

The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) has welcomed the Canadian House of Common unanimously passing a motion supporting Tibet’s right to self-determination.

Canadian House of Commons asserted that Tibetans, as a people and a nation, possess this fundamental right. The motion called out China’s systematic cultural assimilation of Tibetans and affirmed Tibetan people’s rights to freely choose their economic, social, cultural, and religious policies without interference from external powers, including selection of the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama.

The Tibetan political leader, Sikyong Penpa Tsering, posted on his official X, “Canada’s unanimous passage of motion reaffirming Tibetan self-determination sends a strong message to Tibetans in Tibet that their resilience is not forgotten.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Canada #China #Dharamsala