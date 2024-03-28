Central University of Himachal Pradesh prof accused of rape suspended

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, March 27

Students of Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP), Shahpur campus, today organised a protest and stalled academic activities. The students were protesting and demanding dismissal of chemistry teacher from service against whom a PhD student had levelled rape allegations. The students raised slogans against the university administration for not acting against the accused teacher in a prompt manner.

CUHP Vice-Chancellor Sat Prakash Bansal today reached the campus at Shahpur and assured the protesting students that strict possible action would be taken against the accused teacher. The VC said the teacher had been put under suspension. The victim student would be allocated another guide and steps would be taken so that such incident does not happen in the future, he said,

The Kangra police had yesterday arrested Rajinder, a chemistry teacher on CUHP campus in Shahpur, on the charges of rape. Kangra SP Shallini Agnihotri in press release issued late in the evening said the accused has been arrested and a case under Section 376 of the IPC has been registered against him. The accused teacher was a resident of Palampur. The sources here said the complainant in the case was a PhD student, who alleged that the teacher had called him to a hotel and committed the crime.

Congress MLA from Shahpur, Kewal Singh Pathania, in a statement issued here today, said it was unfortunate that such an incident had happened on the campus of CUHP.

